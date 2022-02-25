Peterborough libraries designated as safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse

Central Library Peterborough.

Each library in the city will allow access to a private room and a phone line for people who need to make a phone call to access support.

Peterborough City Council has done this as part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership.

The partnership is made up of key agencies in the county that have a role in preventing, and providing services and support to survivors of, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The key aim of the partnership is to reduce the harm, risks and costs associated with domestic abuse and sexual violence and to prevent these crimes occurring across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The initiative was announced at the same time as Peterborough City Council, working in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council, being awarded £478,695 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The money will be spent on supporting victims of domestic violence to stay safe in their own homes and to meet the duties set out in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which came into force in late April 2021.

The Act places a statutory duty on local authorities regarding the provision of support within safe accommodation for victims of domestic violence.

Councillor Steve Allen, Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “It’s fantastic news that we have received this funding from the Government to be able to continue the excellent work taking place locally to support people suffering abuse in the home.

“In the past year we have doubled the number of independent domestic violence advisors working in the city, supporting people who come to us for help to navigate the support which is on offer.

“By working with partners, we can help improve situations for those who have suffered abuse and there is a broad range of support on offer to people who are experiencing abuse in their home.”

People who need help and support can find out more by visiting www.cambsdasv.org.uk. They can also contact the following organisations:

Peterborough Women’s Aid -01733 894964 or www.peterboroughwomensaid.co.uk

National Domestic Abuse Helpline - 0808 2000 247