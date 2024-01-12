But achieving even this revised goal would cost an estimated £9bn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council (PCC) is poised to push back its net zero carbon deadline for the city by a decade.

Councillors will be asked to officially change the target from 2030 to 2040 at a meeting next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They adopted the original goal in summer 2019, committing to “ensure that all strategic decisions, budgets and approaches to planning decisions are in line with a shift to zero carbon by 2030”.

Peterborough City Council will consider officially changing its net zero carbon target for the city next week

A separate goal, to make the council’s own activities carbon neutral by 2030, remains in place.

The revised 2040 goal for the city has already begun to appear in council literature after a wide-ranging feasibility study undertaken last year found that it’s the earliest plausible date for net zero in the city.

But even then, some £8.8bn investment would be required, it suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (17th January), councillors will be asked to formally adopt the 2040 target ahead of the creation of a city-wide decarbonisation plan.

This plan, due in draft form by late summer, will initially focus on bringing about efficiencies in buildings and heating, as well as transport, waste, industrial processes, land use and energy generation.

Future iterations may also include aviation from residential and business travel and goods and services purchased outside Peterborough, including shipping, PCC says.

A goal of net zero doesn't mean that no greenhouse gases should be emitted, but that they are at least equal to those removed from the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council acknowledges that it can’t control the emissions of the whole city – nor pay the multi-billion pound bill that would come with it.

But it can help through policy making, it says, as well as supporting other organisations to reduce their emissions through feasibility studies, applying for external funding and “communicating, educating [and] inspiring best practice and behavioural changes”.

As well as drawing up a city-wide action plan, PCC will also investigate ways in which to bring about “real tangible decarbonisation projects” that contribute towards net zero.