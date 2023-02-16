Peterborough Council to pay out £10K to care leaver unable to access services

Peterborough City Council (PCC) will pay more than £10,000 to a young man because he was unable to access care services.

The council has also apologised for “any distress caused” and “fully accepted” the findings of an independent investigation, which found it at fault.

It’s unclear why the young man, who has not been named, was not classified a child in care or for how long.

A PCC report states that £10,819.00 should be “paid to a young care leaver to recognise the period when they were not in the care of the local authority and to compensate them for both the allowances they did not receive and the distress they experienced”.

A care leaver is a person aged 16 to 25 who has been in care for at least 13 weeks after their 16th birthday, including private foster care.

They are entitled to support from their local authority which can include accommodation for under-18s.

Older care leavers are also entitled to visits from a personal adviser, who offers advice on living independently, until age 20 or 24 if still in education.

Care leavers aged 21 to 24 not in education can access them on request.

Under-16s, meanwhile, must have a care plan and may be provided accommodation and education by their local authority, depending on their circumstances.

The care leaver in this case was granted compensation by Children’s Services Cabinet Member councillor Lynne Ayres (Conservatives), with this decision to be implemented on Tuesday (21 February) subject to PCC’s call-in mechanism whereby another councillor can, in rare cases, ask for a decision to be looked at again.

The rate of compensation was recommended by investigators after the individual himself made the complaint, the council report says.

A PCC spokesperson said that it has taken “all reasonable steps” to improve practice in this area.

“We fully accept the findings of the independent investigation that was conducted as part of the statutory complaint process,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any distress this has caused the complainant.

“The council would like to reassure them and the public that we have taken all reasonable steps to improve practice in this area.

“We remain committed to providing the best possible outcomes for all children, young people and their families.”

PCC also says in the report that the matter should come “to an end” after compensation is paid.

“The young care leaver will be asked to sign to say that he accepts the payment in full and final settlement of all claims against the council, which should bring the matter to an end,” it says.

“The payment should not be made until he has signed.”

Under ‘reasons for decision’ PCC said: “Following a complaint from a young care leaver who had a period of time when they were not deemed to be a child in care and did not receive appropriate services.

