Peterborough council starts hunt for new director of children’s services - with £113,000 salary on offer

An advert for the role - which will be shared between Peterborough and Cambridgeshire councils has now been posted on the council website.

The role has become available because of the retirement of the current director of Children’s Services, Lou Williams. Lou has been in the post since 2015.

The job advert says the salary range is between £113,205 and £138,362.

On the council page, the job is described as “This is a unique opportunity to join us as Director of Children’s Services working across two exciting, dynamic and very different local authorities.

“Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been working closely together for the last 4 years, sharing some functions and approaches where it makes sense to do so. But we remain two separate authorities and direct service delivery to children, young people and their families remains mostly separate.

“Owing to the retirement of the current post holder, we are now looking for a talented and experienced social work professional to lead the continuing development of our early help, children’s social care and youth offending services across the two Councils, while working closely with our Director for Education and the broader partnership.

“While different in terms of populations and geographies, both local authorities are committed to ensuring that children, young people and families achieve the best possible outcomes through the delivery of effective support services, from early help through to children in need and children in need of protection.

“There is a strong commitment to innovation and partnership working. Both authorities have implemented the Family Safeguarding model, and both are working with colleagues from across the health, voluntary and community system and with colleagues from education services to establish a Children’s and Maternity Collaborative.

“This is therefore an opportunity to join us at the beginning of the next stage of our journey to improve outcomes for all of our children and young people across the two authorities.

“You will be joining a strong and committed leadership team spanning the two councils where Members have a strong commitment to supporting children’s services.”