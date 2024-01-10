The network will see power delivered to buildings via a new series of underground pipes and cables

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has begun seeking a private partner to help deliver its £53m plans for a new heat and energy network.

It says that the process of choosing a partner began this month as the years-long project continues.

The council plans to power city centre buildings through heat and energy generated by burning non-recyclable household waste at a facility in Fengate.

Peterborough's energy recovery facility in Fengate

The project will require a new network of underground pipes and cables and a substantial investment from whichever company is chosen as a delivery partner.

PCC says nine companies showed interest during market testing but a preferred partner won’t be approved until the “end of 2024”.

In the meantime, it’s setting up a cross-party working group of councillors to “guide the process of the project”, which was established under its previous Conservative administration.

It’s also currently seeking a site for distribution equipment and other infrastructure associated with the project, it says, as well as an advisor to help the council and its future partner draw up a business case for the venture.

The project, titled Peterborough Integrated Renewables Infrastructure, or PIRI, is aimed at reducing energy bills and contributing to the council’s net zero carbon goals by allowing energy to be generated, stored and released locally in response to demand.

It will also draw on renewable energy sources such as solar power and contribute to powering public buildings, participating business and electric vehicle charging.

PIRI was conceived in 2019 and secured private investment and government funding in April 2020.

It then secured more than £13m more from government towards delivery which will be released between 2022-25.

More cash will be needed for the creation of the PIRI network, some of which is expected to come from PCC’s private partner.

There are also plans to expand the network beyond the city centre in future.

PCC says it hopes the landmark project "serves as a blueprint for other cities".