Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Action is still under way to secure the completion of Peterborough’s £30 million plus Hilton Garden Inn.

Officials at Peterborough City Council say they are still working closely with the administrator to find a new developer following the collapse in October of Fletton Quays Hotel, which had been responsible for the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their comments come shortly after the administrator Teneo submitted a ‘statement of affairs’ of Fletton Quays Hotel to the High Court.

This image shows how Peterborough's Hilton Garden Inn should appear when completed

It states that, according to the developer, the assets available have a book value £5,433,397 but that it was likely only £579,917 would be realised.

The council provided a £14.7 million loan to Fletton Quays Hotel to ensure that construction of the 160-bedroom hotel at Fletton Quays could get under way.

A council spokesperson said: “All the figures quoted are not ours or the administrator's, they are the developer's estimates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The valuation by the developer is based on one professional view of the site as it currently stands where work to complete the hotel has ceased.

"The valuation by the council's quantity surveyor is based on it being an active site, working towards completion of the hotel.

"Our priority is to see the hotel completed as soon as possible so that the city can benefit from a fantastic new facility and the council's loan can be returned. We have no reason to believe this will not happen.

She added: “The council's loan remains secured against the asset (the hotel development) and professional valuations have been completed to confirm this at each stage when funds have been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this stage we consider that we have adequate security in the asset to cover the value of the loan.

"The council's main priority remains to protect its investment and ensure the Hilton Hotel is completed as soon as possible, and we continue to work closely with the administrators to achieve this."