Peterborough Conservatives 'strenuously deny' allegations of toxic culture after more resignations

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) Conservative group “strenuously denies” allegations of a “toxic culture” after the resignations of three more of its members.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Hargate and Hempsted) made the allegation after leaving the group this week, claiming that it has “taken a toll” on his physical health and wellbeing.

He was followed by his son, Cllr Saqib Farooq (Glinton and Castor), and fellow ward councillor Cllr John Howard (Hargate Hempsted), who had served as cabinet member for adult services and public health.

Cllr Andy Coles (left) has responded to allegations made by Cllr Mohammed Farooq (right)

Their resignations from the Conservative group are the latest of seven since May’s local elections: last month, Cllrs Ray Bisby (Stanground South), Brian Rush (Stanground South), Peter Hiller (Glinton and Castor) and Gavin Elsey (Wittering) resigned and joined Peterborough First.

PCC’s cabinet member for finance, Cllr Andy Coles (Conservatives, Fletton and Woodston), said in a statement on behalf of Peterborough’s Conservative group that it “strenuously [denies] that there is a toxic culture and refute any allegations of bullying towards Cllr Farooq from any member.”

He added that, while Cllr Farooq’s son’s resignation was “not unexpected”, the group was “particularly disappointed to hear of Cllr John Howard’s resignation” and that he would be “welcomed back if he decides to reconsider his resignation”.

Cllr Farooq resigned from the Conservative group after having been suspended for several weeks.

He says that he was accused of planning a vote of no confidence against council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West), but that he was “exonerated” after an internal investigation.

Cllr Coles, though, says Cllr Farooq was given a “warning letter as to his future conduct” and that the group had reached “mutual agreement” that the matter was closed until he made allegations of bullying.

Cllr Farooq has refused to be drawn on naming names within his former group; he says he wishes them “the best of luck” in the future.

Conservatives' statement in full

Cllr Coles said: “Having returned from my holiday this week I was very disappointed to hear of the resignations of three members of our group while I was away.

“Cllr Farooq was recently suspended from the group, but we had hoped this had been resolved on Monday evening where it was agreed unanimously that he be given a warning letter as to his future conduct. Councillor Farooq agreed with this and everybody accepted the matter was closed. It now is clear that Cllr Farooq had reconsidered that mutual agreement and instead gave a press interview suggesting he was bullied out of the group.

“We strenuously deny that there is a toxic culture and refute any allegations of bullying towards Cllr Farooq from any member. The group appropriately followed our internal discipline rules. It is disappointing that we were not given a right to respond to these allegations before they were released to the public, as we do not agree with what has been alleged.

“We are also sorry to hear of the further resignation of Cllr. Saqib Farooq this morning. However, this was not unexpected as he is the son of Cllr Mohammed Farooq.

“We were particularly disappointed to hear of Cllr John Howard’s resignation from the group. “He has been a much-valued and capable member of the cabinet and I know that he would be welcomed back if he decides to reconsider his resignation.

“Our group’s priority is to deliver for the people of Peterborough. The Conservatives won extra seats in Peterborough at the recent local elections and the popular vote convincingly.