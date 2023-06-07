News you can trust since 1948
'I don't have the energy for a conflict': Councillor who made 'toxic culture' allegations before resigning from Conservatives won't make official complaint

Cllr Mohammed Farooq is among seven councillors who have left the Conservative group since May’s local election
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 3 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

Allegations of a toxic culture in Peterborough City Council (PCC)’s Conservative group is among the reasons Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Hargate and Hempsted) has resigned.

The councillor, who has served on the council since 2018, said that everything that’s happened “over the last 15, 20 days” but also “the last two years” have “really taken a toll” on his physical health and wellbeing.

But despite the accusations he has made towards his former group, he won’t pursue a complaint through the council’s internal reporting mechanism, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Cllr Mohammed Farooq has left the Conservative group
Cllr Mohammed Farooq has left the Conservative group
“I could, but I simply don’t have the energy or the will to go into conflicts,” he said.

He has also refused to name names or speak ill of his former Conservative colleagues, saying he wishes them “the best of luck” in future.

Cllr Farooq, who became the fifth councillor to resign since May’s local elections this week, was followed by his son, Cllr Saqib Farooq (Glinton and Castor) and PCC cabinet member Cllr John Howard (Hargate and Hempsted).

His son’s resignation may be linked to his, he said, as his family sat down together to discuss his health in light of the stress he says he has been under.

But he was “shocked” to hear of Cllr Howard’s resignation, he added.

“John’s was entirely his own decision,” he said. “I wasn’t aware of it; I was shocked by his resignation."

He added: "I’ve always known John as my fellow ward councillor as a man of integrity and principles who would not compromise on anything.”

Resignation follows suspension from Conservative group

Cllr Farooq's resignation follows his suspension for around a fortnight from the Conservative group.

He claims that he was suspended over allegations he tried to bring a vote of no confidence against council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West), but that he was exonerated and allowed back into the party before he then resigned.

Cllr Fitzgerald has previously said that Cllr Farooq was suspended over a whip matter and that he wasn't directly involved in the investigation.

“It is a discipline matter. It's nothing to do with leadership or council; that's all I'll say about that," he said at around the time of Cllr Farooq's initial suspension.

"And it's not me doing that investigation. It's a whip matter, but it's a completely confidential process.”

Cllr Farooq plans to sit as an Independent

Cllr Farooq says that he now plans to sit as an Independent going forward.

Asked if he’d consider joining another group on the council (as several others who have resigned from the Conservative group have done), he said: “Come the next council meeting, I will be sitting on my own as an Independent.

“My main aim was to get away from this atmosphere. I had no plans in my head, no thoughts of joining any particular party.”

There are now four Independents on PCC: the three ex-Conservatives who have resigned most recently and Cllr Julie Stevenson (Orton Waterville) who is an ex-Green.

The Peterborough First group, meanwhile, counts the four Conservative councillors who resigned in May among their numbers.

They are: Cllr Ray Bisby (Stanground South), Cllr Peter Hiller (Glinton and Castor), Cllr Brian Rish (Stanground South) and Cllr Gavin Elsey (Wittering).

The seven resignations knock Conservative numbers down to 23; after May’s local elections, they had 30 – just one off a majority.

They now have their lowest number in more than 20 years.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment and the LDRS is assured a statement on the latest resignations will be issued.

