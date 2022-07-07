Councillors at Peterborough City Council have reacted to the announcement that the Prime Minister is to resign as Tory party leader.

However, he plans to continue to serve as PM a new leader is in place,

Some Tory MPs have said he must go now and it's impossible for him to stay - as more than 50 government ministers and aides have so-far quit.

Green Party councillor Nicola Day, Conservative Party leader Wayne Fitzgerald and Lib Dem leader Christian Hogg (images: David Lowndes)

So, what have councillors closer to home in Peterborough said?

Prime Minister to ‘rebuild trust’ needed

Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council, councillor Steve Allen (Conservative) said: “The PM’s position was untenable with the number of ministerial resignations.

“We now need a new leader as soon as the process will allow – a leader and Prime Minister who will be able to rebuild trust and heal division in the party and in the country, and progressing the levelling up agenda without further delay.”

Although the leader of the Conservative Group for Peterborough and leader of the council has kept tight-lipped.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald said: “It is not my intention to make any formal comment until after any official statement is made.”

Boris Johnson made a statement to the country at 12.30pm on July 7, confirming his resignation and thanked the British public for “an immense privilege”.

‘Colleagues have no confidence in him’

Leader of the Labour group, councillor Shaz Nawaz, said: “I’m pleased Boris has agreed quit. It’s a shame he was made to leave after a lot of kicking and screaming.

“He should leave now as it is clear many of his senior colleagues have no confidence in him alongside most of the country.

“There’s no point in him waiting until a new leader is appointed. The British people have had enough of his deceitful behaviour.

“I also hope the new leader of the Conservatives will call a general election because they will not have a mandate to govern.”

Leader of the Green Party, councillor Nicola Day tweeted: “He has been exposed as a liar - and an incompetent one at that – surely it is over now? But what next?”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group, councillor Christian Hogg added: “What is good news is that Johnson has finally read the mood of the country and his own party.