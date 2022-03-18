Stanley Rec in Peterborough

Stanley Recreation Ground - located off Broadway in the city centre - has been known by locals as Stanley Rec for decades.

However, now the area will be given a new name by the council - Stanley Park.

It will cost the council £150 to replace two signs.

A spokesman for the council said; “Calling it a ‘recreation ground’ is a less fitting description than a ‘park’ as there are many facilities on offer, something we want to highlight by the name change.

“We want to encourage a wide-range of groups to come along and enjoy the site, whether it be the mass bulb planting currently in full bloom (and the increased wildlife it brings) or the enhanced play area, new gym equipment or mini goals for football. We hope the name change and the recent artwork at the former toilet block will help persuade people who have not been before to pay the park a visit.

“Two signs will need replacing at a cost of around £150. We will also be introducing new signs at all entrance points, hopefully within the next month.”