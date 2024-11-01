Peterborough City Council ranked highly for its highway and transport services

The authority was given a 53% satisfaction score

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has been ranked as the third best performing highways authority – according to a new survey.

The authority scored highly in this year's National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey, which asked residents across the country for their views on highway and transport services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHT conducts the survey each year to determine public satisfaction on service delivered by local authorities.

Road works. Stock image

A spokesperson for the council said: “Nationally, the council was ranked as the third best highway authority out of the 96 included - improving its ranking by 20 places from last year and scoring an above average satisfaction rating.”

The following results were received for the Peterborough area:

• At national level, PCC was given a 53 per cent satisfaction score, the average is 47 per cent. In 2023 PCC was given a 47 per cent satisfaction score, the average was 43 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Overall PCC ranked third out of 96 highway authorities. Last year PCC was ranked 23rd out of 111 highway authorities.

• Twenty five out of 27 of the Key Benchmark Indicators (KBIs) were either the same or above last year’s percentage of satisfaction results. Of all the 149 indicators, 128 were either the same or above the average, with 21 below the average.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “It is fantastic that we have been rated so highly in the national highways and transport authority survey once again.

"To be placed in the top three rankings nationally is a testament to our dedicated teams who work hard to ensure our roads and transport systems are of the highest standard that we can provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason we rate the NHT survey so highly is that it comes from the voice of residents in and around Peterborough. It helps us understand and work towards delivering efficient services that people notice and value. So I would like to thank everyone who took the time to complete the questionnaires.”