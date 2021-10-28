Peterborough City Council provides update to bin collection disruption

Garden waste collection services are suspended until 2022 EMN-140904-085451001

Residents across the city have been left frustrated after brown bins collections were suspended until 2022. Now Peterborough City Council has provided an update on both the refunds process promised to residents who paid for brown bin collection and the reinstated free bulky waste service.

The fortnightly garden waste collection, which residents have to pay for on top of their council tax, was initially suspended due to the national driver shortage.

A spokesperson from the council said: “We are working to start the refunds process in the next couple of weeks and will aim to finalise these as soon as possible.

“At present it is still hoped the garden waste collection service will restart sometime in January, however this is still reliant on having enough staff, we will have to update again in the future.”

The free bulky waste will begin on November 1 and residents can book a collection by calling 01733 747474 (Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm)

Areas where brown bins have been collected so far include: Ashton, Bainton, Barnack, Pilsgate, Marholm, Ufford, Southorpe, Wansford, Thornhaugh, Upton, Sutton, Ailsworth, Castor, Wittering, Wothorpe, North Bretton, South Bretton, Ravensthorpe, Westwood, Netherton, West Town, Longthorpe, Woodston, Sugar Way, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Orton Wistow, Orton Northgate, Orton Southgate, Orton Brimbles, Orton Malborne & Orton Goldhay

Areas anticipated for collection in the next five days include:

Hampton - Gardens, Water, Vale & Heights and Hampton - Hempsted, Hargate & Centre

All other areas are anticipated to be collected by the end of November.

The council said it could not give exact dates or expected times for the rest of the collections left for the city.

It said: “We expect to follow the schedule published as much as possible on the website but cannot guarantee when a collection will be made although we are endeavouring to collect garden bins as quickly as possible.’’