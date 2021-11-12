Peterborough City Council pays £1.5m share towards A14 improvements scheme

Peterborough Town Hall EMN-210809-085709009

The announcement was made by Cllr Andy Coles, Cabinet Minister for Finance at the Full Council meeting (10 November).

Speaking to members, Cllr Coles said: “The A14 improvements scheme has benefitted everybody in Cambridgeshire allowing much faster access across the country from east to west, saving time getting to and from the A1M, A43, A45 and M11.

“This payment is Peterborough City Council’s part of that scheme which will be paid to the Highways Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The £1.5m will be paid each year in equal payments of £60,000 for 25 years starting from 2020/21, and the Capital will be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy.”