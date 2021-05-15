Peterborough church gets approval for new mobile building

Christ The Servant King Church at the Hampton Centre has been given the go ahead to build the temporary facility which will be used to provide existing community facilities, such as a food bank and youth activities.

This is at least until it can extend its current premises, with a planning application expected to be submitted in the next 12 to 18 months.

The land to be used for the single-storey mobile building has been gifted to the church and is next to the police station.

Christ The Servant King Church. Photo: Google

There will be a “minimal distance” between the church and the new facility.