Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Peterborough has been chosen as one of the locations where a special tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture will be planted.

The planting is planned to leave a lasting memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

Designed by Thomas Heatherwick, the 21-metre high ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture was made from metal rods supporting 350 different types of trees from across Britain and stood outside of Buckingham Palace for two weeks in June.

The Queen's Green Canopy 'Tree of Trees' sculpture. It consists of 350 native British trees planted in aluminium pots, which will be donated to community groups after the Jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The sculpture sought to put the importance of trees at the heart of the historic milestone to celebrate Her Majesty, who planted over a million trees in the UK to celebrate her 70 years of reign.

The planting of the trees was devised as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in 2022 to ‘stand tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world.”

The Nene Park Trust, has been chosen as one of the recipients of the special trees- which will be gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher. Wisbech Adventure Playground has also been chosen as a location.

Presented by Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence, the trees will be planted at dates to be confirmed. They will then become part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the summer, the trees were cared for by Barcham’s Nursery in Ely ahead of distribution at the start of the planting season in October.

The trees are being gifted evenly across the UK in proportion to the population, with each county receiving at least one tree. The Lord-Lieutenants of each county, who are His Majesty The King’s representatives, have been championing The QGC locally and have selected the recipients of the special trees.

Criteria for the chosen areas included areas with low canopy or high socioeconomic deprivation and those who could help promote a cleaner, greener environment and be in a position to maintain the tree.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy has been a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s long reign and we’re delighted to have been awarded three ‘Tree of Trees’ to continue that legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was incredible to see how the country paid tribute to the Queen after her death, and anyone who wants to plant a tree in Her Majesty‘s honour has until March 2023 to be part of The QGC and ensure her contribution to public life will continue for many years to come.”

Matthew Bradbury, chief executive at Nene Park Trust, added: “Nene Park Trust is delighted to be gifted a tree from the Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’.

"We will be honoured to plant and nurture the tree here at Ferry Meadows as a tribute to Her Majesty, alongside our Jubilee Memorial Community Garden that is currently being created.”

Violet Loveridge, manager and lead playworker at Wisbech Adventure Playground, said: "Wisbech Adventure Playground feel honoured to receive a 'Tree of Trees' as a tribute to Her Majesty; the playground is a much-loved part of the community here in Wisbech and the tree will be treasured for years to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad