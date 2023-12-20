Peterborough children surprised by visit from Grinch ahead of Christmas

The event was put on by Cross Keys housing and supported by promoters AEPG

Peterborough residents were surprised by an unexpected visitor this week as the Grinch appeared in the Ortons.

The usually grumpy Dr Seuss character joined Santa Claus and his reindeer to spread Christmas cheer to children in the area, delivering sweets and chocolate from a glittering float.

Housing company Cross Keys put on the event, supplying the vehicle which made its way from Malbourne to Goldhay to Brimbles to Wistow.

The Grinch visiting the Ortons, captured by Zoe Mead

A spokesperson for the company said it’s “always thrilled to help with community events such as this, as we can see the joy it brings to so many people”.

“We were delighted to use our vehicles to create a festive scene with a snow machine and share sweets with local youngsters,” the spokesperson continued.

“Our wonderful Estate Rangers team dressed in festive costumes to add to the joy. We hope everyone enjoyed the evening and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”

Cross Keys housing put on the event with support from AEPG, local residents and Cllr Kirsty Knight

Cllr Kirsty Knight (Greens, Orton Waterville), who attended the event, said that the streets were “packed” as the parade went by on Tuesday evening (19th December).

“The atmosphere was amazing, seeing the children’s faces light up made everyone’s night,” she said. “They were singing, dancing and shouting, it was incredible.”

Residents also praised the parade, with attendee Sarah Purell commenting that it was “so great to see lots of people out supporting and the kids loved it too”.

Emma Cooper added that “it’s great that we have been lucky enough to have this in our local area”.

AEPG, master planner and promoter of the redevelopment of the East of England Showground in Orton Northgate, also supported the event.

“Everyone here at AEPG are happy to have participated with this local community event, and we donated some boxes of chocolates for the organisers to give out to the children,” a spokesperson said.