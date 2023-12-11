News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Care home's Christmas fete brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Longueville Court care home in Orton, Peterborough to enjoy a wonderful Christmas fete.
By Caroline BealeContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious cakes and jams, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, antiques and collectables, the list goes on!

The team at Longueville Court care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bheki Perelion, General Manager at the home, said: “At Longueville Court, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”

Most Popular
Longueville Court Christmas FeteLongueville Court Christmas Fete
Longueville Court Christmas Fete

Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Peterborough