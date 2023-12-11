Care home's Christmas fete brings local community together
There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious cakes and jams, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, antiques and collectables, the list goes on!
The team at Longueville Court care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home.
Bheki Perelion, General Manager at the home, said: “At Longueville Court, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”
Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.