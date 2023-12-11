Care home's Christmas fete brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Longueville Court care home in Orton, Peterborough to enjoy a wonderful Christmas fete.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious cakes and jams, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, antiques and collectables, the list goes on!

The team at Longueville Court care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bheki Perelion, General Manager at the home, said: “At Longueville Court, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”

Longueville Court Christmas Fete