Peterborough business owner to launch appeal after new leisure venture at Ferry Meadows denied planning permission

The No Work Club is set to appeal against the decision that has seen a new venture consisting of axe throwing, escape rooms and crazy golf refused planning permission by Peterborough City Council.

Tom said: “It feels as if they have no idea what this city wants and needs. “I have justified this location over city centre premises. I have had two commercial agents looking for suitable premises in the city centre for over three years and none have been found. We have supplied the council with full details of all properties on the market detailed reasons as to why they are not suitable. That’s before mentioning the extortionate rent and rate prices of city centre properties, making it not viable for any business from any industry. “My brand competes with the likes of Boom Battle Bars, Lane7, Roxy BallRoom etc. Large, corporate businesses that are snatching up every city and town around the country. Why do you think we don’t have one in Peterborough? “We have requested to meet around a table with the Planning Department on a few occasions, just to be ignored and hit with a rejection. “I have already paid out a lot of money to begin the build of the escape room and golf course props months ago, which is now seeing no return and sitting in storage. “I will be appealing and would appreciate as much help and backing as possible please. Nene Park are the landlord and really endorse and back the plans, a lot of local residents also gave positive comments on the planning portal. “Reaching out - if there is anyone that can assist or offer advice then please message me. Paul Bristow - if this story tickles your interest, please reach out. “It baffles me that in these extremely difficult times, when hundreds of businesses are closing their doors everyday, entrepreneurs and business owners are going bankrupt, people are losing their jobs, prices of everyday essentials and utilities are going through roof, that when there’s an entrepreneur willing to use his savings and risk taking finance out to build a new business, hire new staff and give a venue to the city that can be enjoyed, Peterborough City Council put a stop to it.”