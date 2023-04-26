Plans for 68 new homes in Thorney have been given final sign off by Peterborough City Council.

The development is the second site in the village that Larkfleet Homes has seen approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 68 new homes will be built on the company’s phase two site on land off Sandpit Road.

The homes have been approved for the Thorney site, which has been highlighted by developers in red.

A total of 91 homes are currently built on the phase one site to the north-east.

The phases have been designed together and will be linked via a central access road to the north east, which will connect to the B1167 Wisbech Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site at Sandpit Road is 2.98 hectares in size and received outline planning permission for 80 homes in 2015 but plans have now been revised down, first to 71 but now to 68.

A mixture of eight two-bed, 24 three-bed and 36 four-bed homes will be built.

Of these, 48 will be available on the open market, six to shared ownership and 14 for rent.

The application stated: “The proposal will provide a high quality, sustainable development delivering a mix of contemporary homes in an appropriate location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The development is sensitively located to respect its context and surroundings, whilst positively contributing and providing wider benefits to the local community, services, businesses, and social infrastructure.

"The development will also boost housing supply and make a positive contribution to the city’s strategic housing needs.”