Outline permission for six residential units in place on a former industrial site in Werrington has been granted.

An application was submitted to create six new two-bed homes- each with two parking spaces- at land at Lambes Court at the rear of 1440 and 1442 Lincoln Road.

The site was previously used for lawnmower repairs and assembly before the buildings were demolished.

Lambes Court in Werrington.

As part of the plans, the gardens of the existing homes on Lincoln Road would be extended to 10m in length.

The exact nature of the residential units will become known when a full planning application is submitted.

Originally, an indicative layout showed plans for six individual homes but planning officers raised concerns about the amenity for the future residents, therefore, it was agreed that, at this stage, the development would refer to six units as the site could accommodate six flats of a combination of flats and homes.

There were 12 objections from residents from 20 consultations. This included from Werrington Neighbourhood Council which expressed support for affordable housing and the fact the housing is the best use for the site but raised concerns about the density is out of character.

The site plan, the plots for the homes are in blue.

The council objected to the high number of houses and access road problems.

The application, submitted by Eddisons Barker Storey Matthews, stated: “The proposed development will provide a high quality residential-led development which will contribute positively to the character and amenities of the area.”