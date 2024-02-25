Part of Peterborough hotel set to be converted back into home
Peterborough hotel, the Da Rosalia on 23-35 Burghley Road, is set to downsize with the conversion of a section back into a residential property.
An application has been submitted to re-convert 35 Burghley Road into a single residential dwelling. This would see the hotel lose six rooms.
The building was a separate house until being converted into a hotel, believed to be in the late 1980s or early 90s.
The application states: “The general character of the area is a mixture of hotels, residential properties and small businesses.
"Viewing along this section of Burghley Road, there are a number of residential properties and by converting this back to a residential dwelling, which it was before, this will match in with the street scene.”
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00196/FUL.