Part of Peterborough hotel set to be converted back into home

The property was converted into use by the hotel at least 30 years ago.
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:35 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT
Peterborough hotel, the Da Rosalia on 23-35 Burghley Road, is set to downsize with the conversion of a section back into a residential property.

An application has been submitted to re-convert 35 Burghley Road into a single residential dwelling. This would see the hotel lose six rooms.

The building was a separate house until being converted into a hotel, believed to be in the late 1980s or early 90s.

The Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road.The Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road.
The Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road.

The application states: “The general character of the area is a mixture of hotels, residential properties and small businesses.

"Viewing along this section of Burghley Road, there are a number of residential properties and by converting this back to a residential dwelling, which it was before, this will match in with the street scene.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00196/FUL.

