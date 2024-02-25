Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough hotel, the Da Rosalia on 23-35 Burghley Road, is set to downsize with the conversion of a section back into a residential property.

An application has been submitted to re-convert 35 Burghley Road into a single residential dwelling. This would see the hotel lose six rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was a separate house until being converted into a hotel, believed to be in the late 1980s or early 90s.

The Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road.

The application states: “The general character of the area is a mixture of hotels, residential properties and small businesses.

"Viewing along this section of Burghley Road, there are a number of residential properties and by converting this back to a residential dwelling, which it was before, this will match in with the street scene.”