The current office building at Station Road, Thorney.

Plans to convert an office block and car parking area in Thorney into ten new flats have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans include the demolition of Peacock House on Station Road, which is currently vacant office space. The owners Blacklock & Tordoff Holdings Ltd have said that the current use of the site is unsustainable and that it has little choice but to diversify the site.

The application states that the flats plan has been created “due to the complete lack of interest in renting of the offices and the industrial space to the rear.”

A plan of the new development on Station Road.

The only tenant in the building currently is Peterborough Couriers- who have a short-term agreement for a small office in the 4,140-square-foot space.

The offices have been described as “extremely run down and requiring development-which would incur significant expense-” and the car park as “vastly oversized even if the offices were let to the maximum capacity.”

The industrial units at the back are also only rented by one tenant- Moore Steel Developments- and it is estimated that they would require over £133,000 of work to smarten up the whole site, including replacing the asbestos roof.

Travellers have made attempts to camp on the land previously as well.

The proposed development would be split into three phases and would result in ten new four and five-bed houses being built alongside new smaller easier to let industrial units. The developments would be separated by a line of trees.

Each house would have kitchen/utility areas with family living space on the ground floor bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms on the first floor.