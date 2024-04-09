'Not as unusual as you might imagine': Cattery and pet crematorium to be built together in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cattery and pet crematorium have been approved in Peterborough.

They'll be built behind Magnolia House on Old Oundle Road in Thornhaugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) planning committee said the plans submitted by L. Clipsham and S. Fox were comprehensive and would help meet local need.

The businesses will operate behind Magnolia House

Planning agent John Dickie said having a place for pets to stay and a crematorium next to each other “isn’t as unusual as you might imagine” at a PCC meeting.

“The two businesses, in fact, are perfectly suited to operate side-by-side as in most instances they’ll be helping the same customers, just in different circumstances,” he said.

“Most people who have cats or dogs trust kennels to look after their pets. Who better to offer a first class and compassionate service when the sad time comes?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First, Wittering) also spoke in favour of the application as a local ward councillor and cat owner.

“While emotion is not a material planning consideration, for many, losing a pet is second only to the pain endured by losing a loved one,” he said.

“In some cases, even more so. Equally, being a cat owner, I’m only too aware of the scant availability of decent cattery provision.”

The application was brought in front of PCC’s planning committee – rather than being looked at internally by council officers – because it involves building in open countryside, which isn’t usual practice.

But the council says that “the proposal is considered to be a rural use and appropriate for its proposed location”.