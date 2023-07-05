Plans have been submitted to demolish a former car wash in Millfield to replace it with a ‘sustainable’ development of nine new homes.

The building planned for demolition is a currently vacant commercial garage with an asbestos sheet roof that sits at 150 Cobden Avenue.

The proposed development has been put forward by Jafbuild Limited and would include seven two-storey builds with three bedrooms and a home study space, the other two would just be three bedrooms.

The current car wash building on Cobden Avenue.

Plans state that the access road from Cobden Avenue will be widened to 5.5m for the first ten metres and that a new footpath would be constructed to run the length of the site.

The plans, put together by Paul Bancroft Architects, state: “Every effort has been made to provide a sensitive and sustainable development that will complement the area whilst targeting the needs of local people.

“The proposal incorporates traditional building materials to blend sympathetically with the neighbouring architecture and all to be built to an exacting detail balanced with a sustainability standard to benefit Peterborough and its environment.

“The proposed houses seek to meet a demand in line with local need for less expensive, sustainable homes with easy access and close to Peterborough City centre.

“The immediate environment comprises a mix of houses, flats, both detached and semi-detached making the commercial car wash rather incongruous.

"The applicant’s site comprises of the commercial framed car wash building, concrete hardstandings and `waste land’ all of which have been underused and fallen into disrepair for a good number of years. The land is barely maintained and will clearly benefit from investment and development.”