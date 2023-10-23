Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine new homes in Millfield will be created following the demolition of a car wash after plans were approved by Peterborough City Council.

The building that will now be demolished is vacant commercial garage with an asbestos sheet roof that sits at 150 Cobden Avenue.

In it’s place, as well as on land behind the building, nine new three bedroom two-storey homes will be built.

Plans state that the access road from Cobden Avenue will be widened to 5.5m for the first ten metres and that a new footpath would be constructed to run the length of the site.

"The immediate environment comprises a mix of houses, flats, both detached and semi-detached making the commercial car wash rather incongruous.

"The site comprises of the commercial framed car wash building, concrete hardstandings and `waste land’ all of which have been underused and fallen into disrepair for a good number of years. The land is barely maintained and will clearly benefit from investment and development.”

“Every effort has been made to provide a sensitive and sustainable development that will complement the area whilst targeting the needs of local people.

“The proposal incorporates traditional building materials to blend sympathetically with the neighbouring architecture and all to be built to an exacting detail balanced with a sustainability standard to benefit Peterborough and its environment.