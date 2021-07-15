NHS owes nearly £8m to Peterborough City Council

The latest report from the cash-strapped authority shows that it is owed £7.7 million, of which the “vast majority” is from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group - the body responsible for commissioning local health services.

The figure was said to be around £11 million before recently being reduced.

The CCG believes it is making “significant progress” in reducing the deficit and said transactions can show as money owed while necessary checks on invoices are completed.

Peterborough Town Hall

A spokesperson added: “We fund a number of services and care packages for local people that are managed by the council and continue to work closely together on financial arrangements.”