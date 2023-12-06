New Wisbech Park community pavilion nears completion

Wisbech Park’s new community pavilion is taking shape as construction work on the eagerly anticipated facility nears completion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Project contractor Probus is due to finish work on the £851,000 construction phase in mid-December, ready to be handed over to Wisbech Town Council in the New Year.

The project has been made possible thanks to funding from Fenland District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Communities Capital Fund, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s Market Towns Programme, and the Government’s Changing Places initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “We are on the cusp of delivering a fantastic facility that has the community at its heart and will make a real difference to local residents and visitors to Wisbech. Wisbech Park is already a much-loved asset, for the town and the whole of Fenland, but this new pavilion will be the icing on the cake.”

Pictured outside the progressing Wisbech Park community pavilion are, from left, Cllr Sidney Imafido

The pavilion will be owned by Fenland District Council but managed on a day-to-day basis by Wisbech Town Council. At a Fenland District Council Cabinet meeting last month, members agreed a 35-year lease for the town council to manage the building. A Cabinet report said “management by the town council is the best option as it will provide a locally focussed approach, ensuring community needs are catered for.”