A new, weekly running event has been launched in Wisbech.

The parkrun, organised by local volunteers, will take place every Saturday at 9am in Wisbech Park.

Runners, joggers and walkers can try to beat their previous times as well as improve their health and happiness in a “fun and friendly environment” at the free event.

More than 100 people took part in the first 5k run through Wisbech Park

The run is open to people of all abilities and there’s even a run for youngsters.

The junior park run, for children and teenagers aged four to 14, is 2k and will take place on Sundays.

Fenland District Council (FDC) chairman Cllr Nick Meekins (Conservatives, Wisbech Riverside) is the run’s event director and was joined by fellow councillors Cllr Alex Miscandlon (Conservatives, Whittlesey East and Villages) and Cllr Susan Wallwork (Conservatives, Wisbech South) at its inaugural event.

The parkrun volunteers, including Cllr Alex Miscandlon (left) and Cllr Susan Wallwork (right)

Cllr Meekins said that he’s “absolutely thrilled” that the first run was “such a huge success” with more than 100 people participating.

Cllr Miscandlon, meanwhile, said that group exercise “not only boosts physical health but also creates a supportive community where individuals thrive together”, encouraging more people to get involved.

The councillors were among the 25 volunteers who helped oversee the run on Saturday, 19th August, in which 129 runners took part.

The average finish time was half an hour with the fastest runner, Brian Corleys, completing the run in just 17 minutes and 45 seconds.

The fastest female runner, Claudia Milburn, completed the run in 23 minutes and four seconds.

If you want to get involved, either as a runner or as a volunteer, visit the Wisbech parkrun website for more information.

You’ll need to register to take part and download a scannable barcode if you want to be told your finish time.

All runners “take part for our own enjoyment”, the website says, and all are invited to The Wheatsheaf for coffee afterwards.