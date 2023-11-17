Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New plans put forward to demolish the former John Clare pub and replace it with flats have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

In March, Asha Homes – based in Ipswich – saw plans for 16 new flats on the site of the former pub on Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, refused.

Planning officers cited a loss of privacy for the surrounding homes, the proposed appearance of the building and a lack of parking in their decision to refuse.

The former John Clare pub in Gunthorpe.

Revised plans were then submitted in June for for 15 new flats with the height of the building

educed to two storeys and positioned further away from the rear gardens on houses on Pennine Way. The number of windows in the building facing the gardens were also been reduced to seven.

Plans also state that the design has been simplified to reflect the 1950s architecture of the surrounding estate.