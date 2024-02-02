Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to create a new takeaway in Hampton have been approved.

The building at 110 Four Chimneys Crescent in Hampton Vale, which was formerly home to the Dabiha Butchers is currently vacant, but is now set to be converted to a new kebab shop.

The three-storey building would only be refitted on the ground floor and has been vacant since March 2023.

Four Chimneys Crescent in Hampton Vale.

No extra car parking has been proposed as part of the plans, the application states that “there are parking spaces located at the rear of the site, un-restricted on-street parking spaces available along Four Chimneys Crescent on both sides of the carriageway.

"There is also public car park available opposite the application site.”

The takeaway will open between 11am and 1am five days a week and 11am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.