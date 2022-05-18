The unit at 721 Lincoln Road. Photo: Google Maps.

The creation of a new takeaway in New England has been permitted.

The application to convert 721 Lincoln Road, which is currently used as a sandwich shop, to a hot food takeaway has been approved by planning officers.

Four staff have been proposed to work at the new takeaway, which would also include 12 indoor seats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening hours of 8am until 10pm between Monday and Saturday as well as 9am to 8pm on Sunday were listed by the applicant but in granting permission to the development, officers have specified that the hot food takeaway and cafe only be open between 11am and 10:30pm on a Monday to Friday, 11am and 11pm on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays and bank holidays.

Details of the site’s ventilation system must also be provided before and building work can commence.