Residents in Peterborough struggling with alcohol and/or drug issues and whose home may be at risk or have become unsuitable as a result, can now access a new support scheme.

Peterborough City Council has recently secured funding from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities to provide housing-related support for people with drug and alcohol problems.

A new floating support service will be delivered in conjunction with the charity Change Grow Live and the council is actively working to raise awareness of this new service.

The funding has been granted to help achieve the government’s aim of having more people recovering from drug and alcohol use in stable and secure housing by 2024/25, as part of a programme of investment in treatment and recovery interventions.

Councillor Saqib Farooq, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “I’m delighted that the funding for the Housing Support programme for people who need support around drugs and alcohol and housing is available and local residents can start benefiting from the floating support being made available

“Helping people who are suffering from alcohol and drug issues is a key part of the government’s national Drug Strategy from Harm to Hope, which identified good housing outcomes as being crucial when it comes to successfully completing drug and alcohol treatment.

“I would urge anyone who could benefit from this support to please consider accessing it right away, as I’m sure it will help make a positive difference for many people.”

The service will offer support to people with alcohol and or drug issues and can help provide advice on several subjects including budgeting, debts, employment, mental health and responsibilities.