New plans to convert former John Clare pub in Peterborough into flats following refusal

The John Clare pub in Gunthorpe closed its doors in 2014.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

New plans have been put forward to demolish the former John Clare pub and replace it with flats.

In March, Asha Homes – based in Ipswich – saw plans for 16 new flats on the site of the former pub on Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, refused.

Planning officers cited a loss of privacy for the surrounding homes, the proposed appearance of the building and a lack of parking in their decision to refuse the plans.

The former John Clare pub in Gunthorpe.The former John Clare pub in Gunthorpe.
The former John Clare pub in Gunthorpe.
Resubmitted plans for 15 new flats on the site and proposals to demolish the existing building have now been revealed.

The building has been reduced to two storeys and positioned further away from the rear gardens on houses on Pennine Way.

The number of windows in the building facing the gardens has also been reduced to seven.

Plans also state that the design has been simplified to reflect the 1950s architecture of the surrounding estate.

Fifteen car parking spaces will be provided as well as bike storage on-site and plans state the the building is served by a ‘substantial car park’ accessed from Hallfields Lane.

The new plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00577/FUL.

