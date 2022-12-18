Fresh plans have been put forward to convert the former Roundhead pub, along with a former council-owned office block at Bretton Court into a development of flats have been put forward.

The Roundhead has been closed since 2012 following tough operating conditions imposed on the pub after months of late-night violence and disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the conditions were that the pub must no longer open after 11pm, install full CCTV and have trained door staff on hand after 8pm each day.

The former Roundhead pub.

The plans put forward by Medesham Homes, a joint venture between the council and housing association Cross Keys Homes,- would see the pub converted into one retail and one office unit, with the upper floors- together with a second-floor extension- becoming 45 new apartments.

A similar scheme for 43 flats was refused by planning officers in 2018 due to a lack of parking space. This time the applicants are trying again with no third-floor extension, the former pub has been included in plans and the large car park to the rear of the buildings now forms part of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that the scheme will now include 71 parking spaces; including ten disabled spaces, 13 visitor spaces and nine commercial unit spaces.

Of the 45 apartments, 38 would be one-bed and seven two-bed. 14 of the apartments would be offered as affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bretton Court.

Medesham Homes has stated that the proposal will: “regenerate a prominent building in Bretton District Centre, enhance the appearance of the existing building and introduce a significant number of new residents into the local area, with resulting

Advertisement Hide Ad

benefits for the local economy such as increased local spending.”

In February 2021, councillors were asked to decide whether the site should be converted into a residential scheme for 45 flats or if a more comprehensive development- described as “transformational” of between 90 and 120 new homes should take place following demolition works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application will now be considered by planning officers and can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/01717/FUL.

Proposed visuals of the development at Bretton Court.