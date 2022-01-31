New Peterborough council chief executive starts work in new role today

Matt Gladstone was appointed back in November, taking over from previous Chief Executive Gillian Beasley who has since retired.

He has previously worked as executive director for place at Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and held positions in central and local government, including four years with the Audit Commission.

Matt said: “I am delighted to be working with the team here and looking forward to helping the council deliver the best possible services for the people and businesses of Peterborough. There are big challenges ahead, but also exciting opportunities which will offer everyone a bright future.

“My immediate priority is actively working to get Peterborough to full financial sustainability over the next two to three years. This is our number one goal and a huge challenge, but it is one we can achieve with the support of everyone in the city.

“Peterborough has huge potential - I can see that just from walking around the city centre and seeing developments such as the new university and Fletton Quays coming together. Over the coming weeks I will be getting out and about to help further understand people’s issues and what support is needed.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Matt to the council as Chief Executive. I’m really looking forward to working with him on our plans to make Peterborough a better place to live, work and visit.

“In his career Matt has been responsible for a considerable breadth of services, providing him with a sound appreciation of the workings of local and central government. His time with the Audit Commission has also given him a very good understanding of finance, which of course will put him in good stead to lead our drive towards financial sustainability.”