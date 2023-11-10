New parkour area to be built at Peterborough park
Plans for a new parkour area at Fletton Recreation Ground off Oundle Road have been approved.
The application has been put forward by Peterborough City Council and will be located behind the existing multi-use play area.
The play area will include a series of walls, jumps and railings as an introduction to the sport which sees people traversing a series of obstacles.
The park will be installed by the council’s trading arm, Aragon Direct Services and will be accompanied by two new floodlights to allow the area to be used in the evenings when the sun goes down.
Work is set to begin on the area shortly.