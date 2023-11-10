Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new parkour area at Fletton Recreation Ground off Oundle Road have been approved.

The application has been put forward by Peterborough City Council and will be located behind the existing multi-use play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play area will include a series of walls, jumps and railings as an introduction to the sport which sees people traversing a series of obstacles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposed design of the area.

The park will be installed by the council’s trading arm, Aragon Direct Services and will be accompanied by two new floodlights to allow the area to be used in the evenings when the sun goes down.