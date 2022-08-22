Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A computer generated image of how the Northminster development is expected to look.

New plans for the major new Northminster development in the city centre, providing 315 new apartments, have been approved.

Fresh plans were submitted in June after concerns were raised about the impact the development, which has now been acquired by Cross Keys Homes, would have on the views of the city’s cathedral.

The plans that have now been tweaked sought to lower the height of the building slightly as well as enhance the view of the Cathedral by creating new views. This has been done by creating a restaurant and a bar with an indoor seating area and an outdoor terrace.

The building will be laid out in the shape of a K and will be made up to two ten-storey high wings with a three-storey linking building. Amendments have been made to the terraces to ensure that the height of the building falls within the parameters set out in the approval conditions.

The make-up of the development has also been confirmed. There will be:

- 87 one-bed two-person apartments- 96 two-bed 96 no. two-bed three-person apartments - 54 two-bed four person apartments- 38 three-bed five person apartments- 3 three-bed six-person apartments- 37 townhouses with a mix of 33 two-bed and 4 three-bed properties

The layout of the new Northminster development.

There will also be two commercial units, one envisaged at the restaurant/bar, 46 car parking spaces (four disabled spaces) and 96 cycle spaces.

The application stated: “The redevelopment of the site has great opportunities to, enjoy, enhance and preserve views to the Cathedral which is one of the finest examples of Early English Gothic architecture.

"Our illustrative design embraces this setting and has been shaped by our response to key views.

"This shouldn’t mean the views need to remain exactly as they are. In our view, we are well aware of the established cathedral views in Peterborough and as we worked at Fletton Quays with the conservation officer to create new better views and vistas whilst preserving others.”

