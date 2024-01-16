The street scene will be adorned with a photograph of Cowgate in 1908.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new mural inspired by a historic street scene has been planned in the centre of Peterborough.

The mural, which has now been approved, will be located on the large side of the Head 2 Head Barbers shop at 50 Cowgate which faces out on to Priestgate and the entrance to Cowgate, close to the Queensgate roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wall is currently empty apart from the words ‘Cowgate’ but will now be transformed by a new mural inspired by a historic photograph which depicts the street at its peak as part of a historic shopping parade in 1908.

How the mural is proposed to look.

50 Cowgate is a Grade II Listed Building located in the City Centre Conservation Area and dates back to the 18th century; therefore planning permission had to be sought for the artwork.

In its application, Peterborough Positive- the city's Business Improvement District (BID) campaign- said: “The proposed artwork is a suitable response to the site as the historical image is fitting to the listed building status of the property.

"The colour scheme is also subtle and in keeping with the building’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The artwork will enhance the attractiveness of the whole street by evoking its past glory.

"This proposal is most welcome and will help people to orientate themselves and will allow an attractive approach into the city centre – resulting in a public benefit.”