News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

New lifeline service for Peterborough residents could cost council £1m

The contract is worth £200k per year
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new lifeline service for elderly and vulnerable people could cost Peterborough City Council (PCC) £1m.

The service, which places personal alarms connected to an operator in residents’ homes, was previously provided by Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But this will no longer be available from 31st March 2024 after it faced “significant” financial and operational challenges, the council says.

A lifeline service can be used to connect users to care they needA lifeline service can be used to connect users to care they need
A lifeline service can be used to connect users to care they need

PCC is instead poised to hand a contract to Swedish electronics company Doro on behalf of Peterborough residents.

A final decision is expected by 9th January 2024.

Read More
Council ordered to apologise to guardian after stopping allowance payments

The contract will initially be in place for three years – with a value of £200,000 per year – with an option to extend for two further years.

PCC says the service is important to enable residents to live “fulfilling lives in their own homes”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lifeline services are used by people who are liable to experiencing an accident or injury in their home.

Users can trigger their lifeline and be connected to an operator who may contact emergency or non-emergency services on their behalf.

PCC data from November 2022 to September 2023 suggests that an average of 262 people were signed up to the old service each month during this period.

The number of calls made with it per month ranged from 258 to 621.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council says that “this data shows a service which is widely used and continues to see growth in uptake”.

If the contract is approved, Doro will be responsible for assessing need for lifeline services, as well as installation and the streamlined process of connecting those who use the service with the help they need.

It has been passed to the cabinet member for adults and health for final approval.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterboroughCambridgeshire County Council