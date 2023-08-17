New housing development set for approval in Fenland town despite warnings of 'overdevelopment'

A new development of up to 36 new houses has been recommended for approval by Fenland District Council’s (FDC) planning department.

The development, which will be debated and voted on by councillors next week, would be built on the land west of 12 Knights End Road in March.

The site is currently a two hectare agricultural field, identified as suitable for development in FDC’s local planning policy.

The development, if approved, will be located behind 12 Knights End Road in March (pictured)

But the district council has received an objection to the proposal from March’s town council.

Town councillors recommended the application for refusal at a meeting back in June citing “overdevelopment and proximity to existing junction and postbox”.

Plans submitted by Cannon Kirk (UK) Ltd says that cars would be able to access the new development by a road which forms part of a previously approved application for nine houses at an adjacent site.

Outline plans drawn up by Pegasus Group on behalf of Cannon Kirk show what the development might look like from above

“As part of [this application], the vehicular access onto Knights End Road was approved and the internal road layout showed an adopted road up to the western boundary which will provide vehicular access to this residential development,” the company says.

It also says that its new, larger, development will provide “high quality housing” with “associated green infrastructure”.

FDC’s planning department says it “can be served by safe and effective access” and that it has “suitable proximity” to local services.

The council also requires that in developments of ten or more new homes at least 25 per cent are affordable.

Developers say that it will comply with this and that “these will be fully integrated within the market housing, and be of a type and size that meets local needs”.