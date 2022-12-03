The proposed site of the new houses in Newborough.

Four new homes have been planned on grassland in Newborough.

The land sits along Soke Road and forms part of the residential area of Gericia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seagate Homes has sought the permission of Peterborough City Council to create four new two-storey four bedroom homes; each with its own garage.

In its application, Seagate Homes said: “The scheme would be of a high-quality design creating four two-storey dwellings.

"The proposal addresses identified local and national housing requirements and would help support the services and facilities provided within the local area.”

The plans will now be considered by the city council and can be viewed on their planning portal using reference 22/01636/FUL.