New height restriction barrier in place at Peterborough park formerly occupied by travellers

New height restriction barrier in place at Manor Farm Community Centre.

In June, a group set up camp, with ten caravans in Manor Farm Park in Eye.

They were moved on after nine days but left behind a large amount of litter, as well as damage to some of the park’s trees.

In response, Peterborough City Council put up new bollards at both the footpath entrance of the park and in front of a small passage at the side of the children’s play area, where cars were able to pass.

Now, this week (August 17) a new height restriction barrier has been put in place at the car park at the rear of Manor Farm Community Centre, which will prevent entry to large vehicles and caravans.

Deputy Leader of the council and representative for Eye, Thorney and Newborough, Cllr Steve Allen said: “Good to see the new overhead barrier installed at the entrance to Manor Farm Community Centre Car Park.