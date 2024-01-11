The site is currently being used to dump rubbish.

Plans for a new fruit and veg store in Millfield have been submitted.

The application states that the owner of 40 Russell Street is seeking to transform an current empty piece of land that has mainly used by locals to dump rubbish, despite regular cleaning efforts from the owner.

It further adds that “during summer time it smells a lot and a lot of the locals made complaint several times despite the fact the owner of the land cleans the site regularly.”

The site in Russell Street.

The applicant also owns the Asisia mini market next door to the site and plans to use the new shop as a better place to store its fruit and veg.

The application stated: “The vision for the site is to open a new modern retail unite to give a better view to the area compare to the rest of the shops around the site.

"It’s previous use was a garage and current use is meant to be parking but unfortunately the site mainly been used for dumping rubbish by some of the neighbouring locals. “Several times compliant been made to turn this to a development, the whole idea of turning this site to a retail shop is, the client owns the shops next door.

“He is already supplying fruits and vegetable but that is displayed on the front of the shop by developing the proposal will give him a better place to display the veg and fruits in a more professional and hygienic way.”