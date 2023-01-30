A new footbridge has been installed over the Nene Parkway.

The bridge has been moved slightly further down from the carriageway from the one it replaced and crosses a wider distance over the road to allow for major widening works on the parkway.

Junction 15 to 33 of the road was closed between 8pm on Friday and 8pm on Sunday.

The new footbridge installed over the Nene Parkway.

The new footbridge has been brought up to modern standards and is expected to open by the end of March.

There is also a left lane closure in place on the A47 at Junction 15 (westbound) onto the Nene Parkway until March 17 as part of works to widen the carriageway.