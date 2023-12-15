News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

New football and netball PlayZone approved at Peterborough park

The Football Foundation charity has provided support for the project.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:26 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new football and netball PlayZone has been approved at Bretton Park.

The project has been commissioned by charity The Football Foundation and Peterborough Lions Rugby Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a public consultation, Bretton Park was chosen as a site that would benefit from the PlayZone programme that has been developed to tackle inequalities in physical activity

Most Popular
The proposed site at Bretton Park.The proposed site at Bretton Park.
The proposed site at Bretton Park.

and access to high quality facilities in targeted areas, by The Football Foundation providing funding towards community led spaces.

The purpose of the PlayZone Scheme is to invest in areas with the ‘greatest need’, with the aim of encouraging specific priority groups to be more active.

The specific priority groups that The Football Foundation wished to prioritise as part of this scheme are: Lower Socio-Economic Groups, Women and Girls, Disabled people and people with long term health conditions, and ethnically diverse communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 30m x 20m zone will feature a fenced off synthetic turfed pitch, along with LED floodlights, goals, netball posts and benches for spectators.

The court will be located immediately left of the Lions club house in front of the rugby pitches as the site is entered from Hudds Meadow.

No objections were received to the application but Bretton Parish Council has raised concerns that in the future the club will seek to obtain more public land to make up its car parking facilities.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00921/FUL.

Related topics:Football Foundation