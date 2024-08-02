Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The space is currently used as a car park.

A new development is planned on a current car park along Oundle Road, close to the centre of Peterborough.

An application has been submitted to create a new three-storey building, home to two retail units and six flats has been submitted by Sharman Architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is located on 66 - 68 Oundle Road, Woodston close to the Nisa Local and the former Ebeneezers bar.

The land at 66-68 Oundle Road.

The two retial unites would be located on the ground floor with four flats on the first floor- two with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms- as well as a further one and two bedroom flat each on the third floor.

A total of 19 car parking spaces would also be provided.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00655/FUL.