New development of flats and retail units planned along Peterborough's Oundle Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new development is planned on a current car park along Oundle Road, close to the centre of Peterborough.
An application has been submitted to create a new three-storey building, home to two retail units and six flats has been submitted by Sharman Architecture.
The site is located on 66 - 68 Oundle Road, Woodston close to the Nisa Local and the former Ebeneezers bar.
The two retial unites would be located on the ground floor with four flats on the first floor- two with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms- as well as a further one and two bedroom flat each on the third floor.
A total of 19 car parking spaces would also be provided.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00655/FUL.