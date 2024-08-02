New development of flats and retail units planned along Peterborough's Oundle Road

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 13:26 BST
The space is currently used as a car park.

A new development is planned on a current car park along Oundle Road, close to the centre of Peterborough.

An application has been submitted to create a new three-storey building, home to two retail units and six flats has been submitted by Sharman Architecture.

The site is located on 66 - 68 Oundle Road, Woodston close to the Nisa Local and the former Ebeneezers bar.

The land at 66-68 Oundle Road.

The two retial unites would be located on the ground floor with four flats on the first floor- two with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms- as well as a further one and two bedroom flat each on the third floor.

A total of 19 car parking spaces would also be provided.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00655/FUL.

