News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

New dentist approved at Peterborough shopping centre

The new dentist would be located on the left side of the Serpentine Green shopping centre.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Aug 2023, 00:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 00:49 BST

Plans for a new dental clinic at Serpentine Green in Hampton have been approved.

An application was made by CYC Practice Limited- based in Stamford- to convert Unit 8b, which used to be home to the Bella Vita Italian restaurant, which has now been approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The practice will open between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday as well as 10am to 2pn on Saturday and Sunday.

The new dentist will be located in Serpentine Green.The new dentist will be located in Serpentine Green.
The new dentist will be located in Serpentine Green.
Most Popular

The application has been made by experienced dentist Mr Abduraghmaan Charles.

The only change to the unit would be the main entrance to the shopping centre.

Floor plans show that there will be six consultation rooms as well as a recovery room.

The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 23/00680/FUL.

Related topics:PeterboroughStamford