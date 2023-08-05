Plans for a new dental clinic at Serpentine Green in Hampton have been approved.

An application was made by CYC Practice Limited- based in Stamford- to convert Unit 8b, which used to be home to the Bella Vita Italian restaurant, which has now been approved.

The practice will open between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday as well as 10am to 2pn on Saturday and Sunday.

The new dentist will be located in Serpentine Green.

The application has been made by experienced dentist Mr Abduraghmaan Charles.

The only change to the unit would be the main entrance to the shopping centre.

Floor plans show that there will be six consultation rooms as well as a recovery room.