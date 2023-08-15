Plans for a new convenience store on a Peterborough industrial estate have been submitted.

MSP & NOBLE Group plans to turn a unit at Forward House on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston from premises used by an electrical training business into a convenience store.

There would be two full time employees and three part time ones.

How the shop is proposed to look.

The shop would open between 6am to 9pm Monday to Saturday as well as 8am to 7pm on Sunday.

The ground floor would be turned into the convenience store, with a ‘hot food to go’ counter while the first floor would remain as office use.

23 parking spaces are already provided outside the unit.