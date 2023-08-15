News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

New convenience store planned in Peterborough industrial unit

The shop is proposed to provide employment for five people.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

Plans for a new convenience store on a Peterborough industrial estate have been submitted.

MSP & NOBLE Group plans to turn a unit at Forward House on Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston from premises used by an electrical training business into a convenience store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There would be two full time employees and three part time ones.

How the shop is proposed to look.How the shop is proposed to look.
How the shop is proposed to look.
Most Popular

The shop would open between 6am to 9pm Monday to Saturday as well as 8am to 7pm on Sunday.

The ground floor would be turned into the convenience store, with a ‘hot food to go’ counter while the first floor would remain as office use.

23 parking spaces are already provided outside the unit.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City council’s planning portal using reference 23/01049/FUL.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council