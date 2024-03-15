Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news that new changing places facilities are to be installed in Queensgate has been hailed as potentially the “saviour of the city centre” by a Peterborough councillor.

The Peterborough Telegraph can reveal that the city’s main shopping centre has been chosen as the latest location where fully accessible toilet facilities will be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows the news that Peterborough Cathedral and Ferry Meadows are also set to get Changing Places toilets thanks to funding received by Peterborough City Council.

New changing places to be installed at Queensgate in Peterborough.

Currently the only Changing Places toilets in the city are located at the Car Haven car park, which has led many disabled residents to speak of their disappointment at the situation; which is driving them further afield for shopping, to places such as Nottingham and Milton Keynes.

A spokesperson for PCC said: “We are continuing to work with the Cathedral over the installation of Changing Places toilets within the precincts.

"Design work is currently being discussed and we hope to announce further details in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also working with partners to install a similar facility at the Queensgate Shopping Centre and also hope to announce further details soon.”

The news has been celebrated by Orton Waterville ward councillor and advocate for people with disabilities Julie Stevenson.

She said: “I don’t think it’s too dramatic to say that these toilets could be the saviour of both Queensgate and Peterborough City Centre.

"For so long, our city and its residents have been crying out for clean, safe, accessible toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Changing Places toilets are designed to meet the needs of everyone, including people with disabilities. I really hope this is the dawn of a new era for our city centre.”

The exact location of the toilets within the centre and the timeframe for their installation are not yet known. Queensgate have been contacted for further comment.