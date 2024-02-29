Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yet more public toilets are set to be lost in Peterborough city centre, at least on a temporary basis as refurbishment works take place in the city’s bus station.

The public toilets located in the bus station are to close on March 4 and are set to remain closed for 11 weeks.

In this time, the facilities are set to be refurbished along with the removal of the former kiosk unit close to the escalators in a move Queensgate has said will improve the visitor experience.

The toilets will close on March 4.

The nearest toilets in Queensgate are located on Level One of the car park, which includes baby change and accessible facilities.

In recent years, the centre has lost the public toilets in John Lewis and is to lose those located in Marks and Spencer when it closes its doors for the final time.

The only other public toilet facilities are located in Boots as the main heart of the shopping centre has no dedicated facilities of its own.

Queensgate has also said that it is working as quickly as possible to repair the broken escalators in the bus station.

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “From Monday 4 March, works to the bus station will commence that include the removal of the old kiosk unit and a full refurbishment of the bus station toilets, that will help to create a better visitor experience.

“For visitors requiring the use of the toilet facilities, we have put up clear directional signage that shows the location of the nearest facilities.

“Over this 11 week programme, disruption will be kept to an absolute minimum and all services will remain open and functional as normal.

“The bus station escalators are one of our highest priorities and we are working hard to get these repaired asap.